Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach on Paddock Lake and DeWitt Park beach on Silver Lake will remain closed for swimming through the weekend for elevated E.coli levels.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The locations listed above were scheduled to be resampled Thursday, but that was cancelled by weather.