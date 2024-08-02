2024 Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: The fair has plenty of pull

Note: Kenosha County Fair is a westofthei.com sponsor. This is a paid announcement. — DH

The Kenosha County Fair has plenty of pull — as in pulling competitions.

There will be two nights of truck and tractors pulls in the grandstand this year.

The first truck and tractor pull is scheduled for Thursday starting at 6 p.m. in the grandstand. Several Tractor Classes and Truck Classes will be sure to please even the most experienced fan in this jam-packed contest. Details here. This will be a Badger Truck and Tractor Pull.

On Friday night, PI Motorsports will be holding a truck and tractor pull starting at 7 p.m. in the grandstand.

The always popular Combine Demolition Derby follows truck and tractor pull both nights. See these massive machines compete to be the last survivor.

The Kenosha County Fair runs this year from Aug. 14-18.