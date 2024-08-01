Aug. 1, 2024 lake test results: Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach & DeWitt Park beach remain closed to swimming; Camp Lake under swim caution; restrictions lifted at PHLA diving board. Lance Park beach and Old Settlers Park

Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach on Paddock Lake and DeWitt Park beach on Silver Lake remain closed to swimming and a swim caution is in effect at Camp Lake after resampling Wednesday by Kenosha County Public Health showed elevated E.coli levels in those locations.

PHLA Diving Board (channel), Lance Park on Lake Mary in Twin Lakes and Old Settlers County Park beach on Paddock Lake had restrictions lifted after the resampling.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The results that prompted the closures and cautions were:

PHLA – 1,733 E.coli/100 mL

DeWitt Park beach — > 2,419 E.coli/100 mL

2,419 E.coli/100 mL Camp Lake – 613 E.coli/100 mL

PHLA and DeWitt Park beach were scheduled to be resampled Thursday. Camp Lake will remain under caution until sampling next week.

The results that lifted the restrictions were:

PHLA Diving Board – 185 E.coli/100 mL

Lance – 101 E.coli/100 mL

Old Settlers – 78 E.coli/100 mL