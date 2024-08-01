2024 Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: This fair has music, music, music

The music lover will have daily reasons to attend the Kenosha County Fair.

A variety of acts coming to the Creekside Stage should mean most everyone finds something they can tap their foot — or bob their head — to.

Here’s the lineup:

Wednesday, Aug. 14: 95 WIIL Rocks the Stage, with a night full of bands starting around 5:45 p.m. and headliner Royal Bliss at 9 p.m..

Thursday, Aug. 15: Flat Creek Highway, 2 p.m.; Bootjack Road 8:30 p.m..

Friday, Aug. 16: Conviction, 2 p.m.; The Glam Band 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17: Aidan J. Music, 10 a.m.; Fairest of the Fair Crowning 10:30 a.m.; Justus, noon; Mariachi Nuevo Mexico, 3:15 p.m.; The Now, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 18, Doo-Wop Jukebox, noon; Class of ’62, 3:30 p.m.

The Kenosha County Fair runs from Aug. 14-18.