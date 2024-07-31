July 31, 2024 lake test results: Six locations under swim closures or cautions

Six Western Kenosha County lake locations are under swim closures or cautions after testing on Tuesday by Kenosha County Public Health showed elevated E.coli levels there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

Under swim closures are:

Old Settlers County Park beach on Paddock Lake – 1046 E.coli/100 mL.

1046 E.coli/100 mL. Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach — 1553 E.coli/100 mL.

DeWitt Park beach on Silver Lake — >2419 E.coli/100 mL.

Under swim cautions are:

PHLA diving board (channel) –276 E.coli/100 mL

Camp Lake – 921 E.coli/100 mL

Lance Park on Lake Mary in Twin Lakes – 236 E.coli/100 mL

Al above locations were scheduled to be resampled Wednesday.

Full Kenosha County Public Health test results (except where noted) for Western Kenosha County from Tuesday were:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 173 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park >2419 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 119 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 48 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 921 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 47 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 96 E.coli/100 mL

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 1046 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 38 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 16 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 1553 E.coli/100mL; PHLA diving board 276 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake 4 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 236 E.coli/100mL.

Randall (reported by The District of Powers Lake ) — 8.5 E.coli/100mL.