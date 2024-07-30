Units responding for investigation in Brighton

At about 8:39 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding for an investigation in the 28000 block of Highway JB in Brighton.

Per dispatch: Caller reports a large plume of black smoke somewhere between Highway 75 to the east and Highway J to the west along Highway JB.

UPDATE 8:49 p.m. — Deputy reports plume of black smoke visible to the north, possible over the county line.

UPDATE 8:54 p.m. — Salem Lakes command reports to dispatch that smoke is north of the department’s district.