A word from our sponsors: Brighton School seeks Instructional Assistant

Jul 30th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

Brighton School, a high-performing rural K-8 district, is seeking a dedicated and enthusiastic Instructional Assistant to support our educational team. The successful candidate will assist teachers in providing additional academic support to students, supervising students, and contributing to a positive and productive learning environment.

Responsibilities:

  • Support teachers by helping to prepare materials for lessons, demonstrations, and bulletin boards.
  • Operate equipment including computers, printers, photocopiers, and laminators.
  • Work with students individually or in small groups for extension or remediation.
  • Provide extra help as needed to students with physical, mental, or linguistic limitations.
  • Maintain detailed records of students’ progress on instructional or behavioral goals.
  • Lunchroom monitoring and recess duties.
  • Support students with assistive devices and supportive technologies.
  • Coordinate with classroom teachers to determine daily tasks.
  • Adhere to accommodations in students’ IEPs and 504 plans.
  • Lead activities designed to foster students’ mental, physical, and social development.
  • Supervise students in various settings including classrooms, playgrounds, and field trips.
  • Enforce school rules and policies.

Click here for more information and to apply.

