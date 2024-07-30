A word from our sponsors: Brighton School seeks Instructional Assistant

Brighton School, a high-performing rural K-8 district, is seeking a dedicated and enthusiastic Instructional Assistant to support our educational team. The successful candidate will assist teachers in providing additional academic support to students, supervising students, and contributing to a positive and productive learning environment.
Responsibilities:
- Support teachers by helping to prepare materials for lessons, demonstrations, and bulletin boards.
- Operate equipment including computers, printers, photocopiers, and laminators.
- Work with students individually or in small groups for extension or remediation.
- Provide extra help as needed to students with physical, mental, or linguistic limitations.
- Maintain detailed records of students’ progress on instructional or behavioral goals.
- Lunchroom monitoring and recess duties.
- Support students with assistive devices and supportive technologies.
- Coordinate with classroom teachers to determine daily tasks.
- Adhere to accommodations in students’ IEPs and 504 plans.
- Lead activities designed to foster students’ mental, physical, and social development.
- Supervise students in various settings including classrooms, playgrounds, and field trips.
- Enforce school rules and policies.