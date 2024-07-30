2024 Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: Specials for all the Midway ride fun you want

Note: The Kenosha County Fair is a westofthei.com sponsor. — DH

If you can’t get enough of the up and down and round and round of the midway rides at the Kenosha County Fair, you are in luck. Check out the Mega Ride Pass, which gives you unlimited rides every day for $50. The wristbands can be purchased through Aug. 9 at Express Market in Paddock Lake and the Festival Foods stores in Somers (Green Bay Road) and Kenosha (80th Street). The passes also will be available to purchase at the Fair Office on the fairgrounds in Wilmot through Aug. 9.

There also are daily wristband ride specials.

The fair takes place this year from Aug. 14-18 at the fairgrounds in Wilmot.