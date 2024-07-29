Sponsored post: Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District Launches 2024-2027 Strategic Plan

Note: The following is a paid advertisement from Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District — DH
SILVER LAKE, WI — The Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District has officially launched its 2024-2027 Strategic Plan, the result of a process involving a wide variety of parents, staff, and community members.
The plan outlines a path to sustainability and growth for the district in the coming years. It was developed by a Community Strategic Planning Workgroup, which met several times over the past few months. Group members worked together to identify areas of growth and strength, student performance and progress, educator quality, community engagement, and facilities and operations.
“We are incredibly excited to launch our new strategic plan as we approach the future of our school district,” said Kim Taylor, District Administrator. “The plan created by our workgroup has identified the best possible strategies for ensuring we meet our students’ needs while positioning our learning organization for long-term success. I want to thank our workgroup members for all the hard work and dedication they have put into this plan.”
As part of this effort, the workgroup developed a new mission for the district: “Empowering Every Learner, Embracing Every Difference. Educating for a Lifetime of Success.” The new vision statement for the district is: “Creating Tomorrow Together: Ensuring innovative application of learning and engaging the community for student success.”
The Strategic Plan also outlines a series of priorities for the district, including Safety and Facility Upgrades, Student Culture and Academic Excellence, Staff Support and Retention, and Community Engagement.
The strategic planning process has offered an opportunity for collective engagement around the district’s core purpose while providing intention and direction for continuous improvement. The plan created will guide decision making, set specific actions for progress, and enable the district to monitor, evaluate, and adapt to reach its goals.
The new strategic plan visuals will be launched in the fall. Stay tuned for more updates on Riverview’s Website at: Riverview’s Strategic Planning Process