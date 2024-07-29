Friends of the Community Library 2024 summer book sale is Aug. 1-3

The summer book sale at Community Library in Twin Lakes will be held Thursday through Saturday, Aug 1, 2 and 3.

A variety of fiction and nonfiction is available. Donations of books from the public and the library’s own culling of books means that for every sale there are always new selections to choose from.

Friends’ members may take advantage of the $7 bag of books; nonmembers still receive a bargain for $9.00 per bag.

Friends’ members will find a surprise waiting for them at the sale. Memberships are available at the sale, so no one will feel left out.

The sale on Thursday is from 3 to 7 p.m., on Friday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Community Library at Twin Lakes is located at 110 S. Lake Street in Twin Lakes.