2024 Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: Fair to host sensory friendly carnival time

Jul 29th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

Note; The Kenosha County Fair is a westofthei.com sponsor — DH

This year’s Kenosha County Fair will host a sensory friendly period for the carnival from 1 to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 14.

Says a social media post from the fair:

This is a free time for special needs and adults who would not otherwise be able to enjoy the carnival with all the music and lights when it is open to the public. During these hours there will be no music or lights. Immediate family and caregivers are also welcome to attend.

Participants must be reserved with the fair office in advance at kcf1office@gmail.com or call 262-862-6121.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Kenosha County Fair.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives