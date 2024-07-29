2024 Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: Fair to host sensory friendly carnival time

Note; The Kenosha County Fair is a westofthei.com sponsor — DH

This year’s Kenosha County Fair will host a sensory friendly period for the carnival from 1 to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 14.

Says a social media post from the fair:

This is a free time for special needs and adults who would not otherwise be able to enjoy the carnival with all the music and lights when it is open to the public. During these hours there will be no music or lights. Immediate family and caregivers are also welcome to attend.

Participants must be reserved with the fair office in advance at kcf1office@gmail.com or call 262-862-6121.