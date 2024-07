At about 8:45 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a report of a crash in the 200 block of North Cogswell Drive in Silver Lake.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as a truck versus building. Kenosha County Specialized Response Team members are also responding.

UPDATE 8:55 p.m. — Salem Lakes command requests deputies close traffic on Cogswell from Lake Street to Prosser Street.