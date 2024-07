Note: The Kenosha County Fair is a westofthei.com sponsor. — DH

This year’s Kenosha County Fair will include The Barrel Room Amateur Home Brew Competition.

Amateur brewers can enter in the following categories:

Pale Ale

Dark Ale

Fruit Beer

Lager

Any other Beer

Amateur vintners can enter in the following categories:

Red Wine

White Wine

Blush Wine

Fruit Wine

Any other wine

Participants must be 21 years of age. Fair admission required for results and tasting event.

More details on the contest are available here.