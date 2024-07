Note: Kenosha County Fair is a westofthei.com sponsor — DH

This year’s Kenosha County Fair — with a theme of Hay Bales & Cow Tails — will feature a Hay/Straw Bale Decorating Contest.

First place in this contest is $50, second place $30 and third place $20.

Bale entry and set up is Tuesday, Aug. 13 between 2 and 7 p.m. You can bring your completed entry form to the Open Class Building to register.

Complete rules and an entry form are available here.