Units responding for alarm in Twin Lakes

At about 9 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units and a Twin Lakes Police officer are responding to an alarm in the 200 block of Christie Lane in Twin Lakes.
Per dispatch: This is a residential fire alarm.
