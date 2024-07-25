July 23, 2024 lake test results: Swim caution lifted at Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach; Camp Lake still under swim caution through weekend

A swim caution at the Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach on Paddock Lake has been lifted and a swim caution remains in effect at Camp Lake after resampling by Kenosha County Public Health Wednesday.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The result at PHLA that prompted removing the caution was 34 E.coli/100 mL.

The result at Camp Lake that prompted continuing the caution was 291 E.coli/100 mL. The Camp Lake caution will remain in effect through the weekend. Sampling will be done again next week.