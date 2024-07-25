2024 Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: Open Class specials tie in to “Hay Bales & Cow Tails”

Note: The Kenosha County Fair is a westofthei.com sponsor. — DH
The 2024 Kenosha County Fair has a number of open class specials that tie-in to the theme of “Hay Bales & Cow Tails.”
The specials are in the following areas:
- Plants & Soil Science
- Arts & Crafts
- Knitting & Crocheting
- Flowers & Plants
- Photography
- Clothing
- Home Furnishings
- Foods & Nutrition
Click here for details on these specials, how to enter and more information. The initial deadline is July 26, but entries accepted with a late fee until Aug. 9
This year’s Kenosha County Fair runs from Aug. 14-18.