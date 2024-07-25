2024 Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: Open Class specials tie in to “Hay Bales & Cow Tails”

Jul 25th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

Note: The Kenosha County Fair is a westofthei.com sponsor. — DH

The 2024 Kenosha County Fair has a number of open class specials that tie-in to the theme of “Hay Bales & Cow Tails.”

The specials are in the following areas:

  • Plants & Soil Science
  • Arts & Crafts
  • Knitting & Crocheting
  • Flowers & Plants
  • Photography
  • Clothing
  • Home Furnishings
  • Foods & Nutrition

Click here for details on these specials, how to enter and more information. The initial deadline is July 26, but entries accepted with a late fee until Aug. 9

This year’s Kenosha County Fair runs from Aug. 14-18.

