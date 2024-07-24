July 24, 2024 lake test results: Camp Lake closed to swimming & Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach under swim caution; Lance Park closure lifted

A swim closure for Lance Park on Lake Mary in Twin Lakes has been lifted and Camp Lake closed to swimming and Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach remains under swim caution after resampling Tuesday by Kenosha County Public Health.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The result from Tuesday that prompted lifting the closure at Lance Park was 58 E.coli/100 mL.

The result from Tuesday that prompted the closure at Camp Lake was 1,986 E.coli/100 mL

The result from Tuesday that prompted the closure at PHLA beach was 613 E.coli/100 mL.

Camp Lake and PHLA beach were set to be resampled Wednesday.

In addition, Rock Lake was sampled for the first time this week on Tuesday with a result of 24 E.coli/100 mL.