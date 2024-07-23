Kenosha County Board committee meetings now available through livestream

From the Kenosha County Board of Supervisors:

Live video streams of Kenosha County Board committee meetings are now available through the county’s YouTube channel, County Board Chairman Monica M. Yuhas announced Friday (July 19).

“This initiative aims to enhance transparency and accessibility for residents who are unable to attend meetings in person,” Yuhas said. While meetings of the full County Board have been livestreamed for several years, committee meetings were not available in this form until recently.

Live streams and archives of meeting videos are available in playlists arranged by committee on the Kenosha County YouTube channel, at https://www.youtube.com/@kenoshacountywi. Links to the video streams will now also be included at the top of meeting agendas, Yuhas said.

Yuhas credited members of the county’s Information Technology staff for implementing this streaming capability without incurring additional costs to taxpayers.

“I commend their insights and development in making this important step forward for Kenosha County government transparency,” Yuhas said.