July 23, 2024 lake test results: Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach and Lance Park closed to swimming; Camp Lake under swim caution

Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach on Paddock Lake and Lance Park on Lake Mary in Twin Lakes are closed to swimming and Camp Lake is under a swim caution after testing Monday by Kenosha County Public Health showed elevated E.coli levels there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The results from Monday that prompted the closures were:

PHLA – >2419 E.coli/100 mL.

Lance Park – 1986 E.coli/100 mL

The result from Monday that prompted the caution was:

Camp Lake – 613 E.coli/100 mL

The above locations were scheduled to be resampled Tuesday.

Kenosha County Public Health test results (except where noted) from Monday were:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 19 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park 196 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 3 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 70 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 613 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 7 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake (not sampled Monday; scheduled to be sampled Tuesday).

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 73 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 28 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 5 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach >2419 E.coli/100mL; PHLA diving board 21 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake <1 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 687 E.coli/100mL.

Randall (reported by The District of Powers Lake ) — 13.4 E.coli/100mL.