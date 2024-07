From the 2021 parade /westofthei.com file photo

The Kenosha County Fair will again hold a parade on Sunday, Aug. 18.

The parade starts at 11 am.

The parade features antique vehicles, vintage-themed entries, fair-themed entries, local political figures, long running sponsors, local businesses and friends of the fair.

The parade route is entirely on the Kenosha County Fairgrounds.

The Kenosha County Fair will take place from Aug. 14-18 this year.