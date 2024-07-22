Agenda: Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated School District board meeting July 23, 2024

The Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated School District board is scheduled to meet Tuesday, starting at 6:30 p.m. in the school library.
Agenda items include:
- Library Media Program 5 Year Plan – Action
- Academic Standards for 2024-2025 – Action
Western Kenosha County's news source
The Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated School District board is scheduled to meet Tuesday, starting at 6:30 p.m. in the school library.
Agenda items include:
Posted in: Agendas, Trevor-WIlmot School District.
Comments are closed.
© 2024 West of the I | Powered by WordPress