Agenda: Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated School District board meeting July 23, 2024

Jul 22nd, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

The Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated School District board is scheduled to meet Tuesday, starting at 6:30 p.m. in the school library.

Agenda items include:

  • Library Media Program 5 Year Plan – Action
  • Academic Standards for 2024-2025 – Action

The full agenda is available here.

