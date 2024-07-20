2024 Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: Hay bale toss contest is Friday evening at fair

Note: The Kenosha County Fair is a westofthei.com sponsor. — DH

The hay bale throwing contest at the Kenosha County Fair will take place at 6:30 p.m., Friday of the fair. Pre-registration starts at 5:30 p.m. There is a $1 entry fee.

The event is sponsored by Slades Corners Lucky Clovers 4-H Club.

The premise is simple. Take a bale of hay and see how far you can toss it. Techniques vary.

Classes are divided by gender and age. Prizes are awarded for the top finishers. Usually fair royalty give the contest a heave.

The Kenosha County Fair this year will be Aug. 14-18.