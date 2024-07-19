Growing with Bristol Summer Bash fundraiser is July 20

Growing with Bristol is holding its Summer Bash fundraiser Saturday, July 20 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Lake George Lounge.

Raffle tickets will be on sale from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Raffles include: Raffle baskets, 1/8th of a steer raffle, 50/50 raffle. pre-sold cash raffle.

Trivia time will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

This event helps fund all the group’s free family fun that it brings all year long, like the Easter Egg Hunt, Arbor Day Event, Outdoor Movie Nights, Trivia Nights, Trunk or Treat, Light Up the Town Holiday Light Parade and Tree Lighting, Magic Mailbox and more.

Visit growingwithbristol.com for more information.