2024 Pier to Peer Food Drive collects over 200 bags of groceries and cash donations for Twin Lakes Food Pantry

This year’s Lake Mary Pier to Peer food drive collected over 200 bags of groceries and a sizable cash donation for the Twin Lakes Food Pantry.

Organizers of the drive drop off bags, on people’s piers, a few days prior to the collection date, which this year was July 5. On the collection day, organizers drive by, with boats, and collect groceries and toiletries that are then donated to the Twin Lakes Food Pantry. Those without a pier were also invited to donate.

“A heartfelt thank you to the Twin Lakes Lakes community for exceeding our food pantry goals, yet again!” said Faye Gartenberg, one of the drive’s organizers, in an email to westofthei.com. “We are filled with immense gratitude and want to extend our thanks to everyone for their dedication to our hunger relief efforts. Collectively, we can make a huge impact on our neighbors lives.”

This year’s drive collected 235 bags of groceries and toiletries, as well as over $3,000 from community individuals, donors and neighborhood grants, as well as companies that matched a portion of the donations.

“Thank you to the volunteers and staff for their dedication and hard work. this has made a huge impact for the Twin Lakes Food Pantry,” Gartenberg said.

This year’s drive co-chairs were Kathy Paradise and Michael Gartenberg.

Kathy Paradise and Michael Gartenberg