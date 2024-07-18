July 18, 2024 lake test results: Swim cautions lifted for DeWitt park beach, Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct and Center Lake; caution remain in place at 5 other locations

Swim cautions have been lifted for DeWitt Park beach on Silver Lake, Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct and Center Lake and swim cautions remain in effect at five other locations after re-sampling by Kenosha County Public Health Wednesday.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The results from Wednesday that prompted the cautions were:

Old Settlers County Park beach on Paddock Lake – 275 E.coli/100 mL

Lance Park beach on Lake Mary in Twin Lakes – 980 E.coli/100 mL

Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach – 240 E.coli/100 mL

Paddock Hooker Lakes Association diving board (channel) – 488 E.coli/100 mL

Camp Lake – 365 E.coli/100 mL

The cautions will remain in effect over the weekend until resampling next week.

The results from Wednesday that caused swim cautions to be dropped were:

DeWitt Park beach on Silver Lake – 62 E.coli/100 mL

Shangri-La-220th Court – 81 E.coli/100 mL

Center Lake – 135 E.coli/100 mL