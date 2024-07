At about 9:19 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, Wheatland Vol Fire Department and Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding to a report of a fire in the 12700 block of 257th Avenue in Rock Lake.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as a fire in a wall at an electrical outlet.

UPDATE 9:24 a.m. — Fire unit on scene reports no signs of fire from exterior. Salem Lakes command on the scene cancels all response from mutual aid departments.