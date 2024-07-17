Sponsored post: Growing with Bristol Summer Bash fundraiser is July 20

Note: This is a paid announcement from Growing with Bristol — DH
Join Us for the Growing with Bristol Summer Bash!
Date: Saturday, July 20th
Time: 5 PM – 8 PM
Location: Lake George Lodge
Get Ready for an Evening of Fun and Prizes!
RAFFLES GALORE!
Raffle Tickets on Sale: 5 PM – 6:30 PM
Exciting Prizes:
- 50/50 Raffle
- Raffle Baskets
- 1/8 of a Steer Raffle
- Pre-Sold Cash Raffle:
- 1st Place: $1000 CASH!
- 2nd Place: $500 CASH!
- 3rd Place: $250 CASH!
- (Only 500 tickets available!)
Raffle Drawings:
- Raffle Baskets: 6:45 PM
- 1/8 Steer: 6:50 PM
- 50/50 Raffle: 7:00 PM
- Pre-Sold Cash Raffle: 7:00 PM
TRIVIA TIME!
- Free Trivia with Prizes: 6 PM – 7:30 PM
Don’t Miss Out on the Fun! Gather your friends, bring your competitive spirit, and join us for an unforgettable evening at the Lake George Lodge. Whether you’re here for the thrill of the raffles or the excitement of trivia, there’s something for everyone!
This event helps fund all our FREE family fun that we bring all year long – like our Easter Egg Hunt, Arbor Day Event, Outdoor Movie Nights, Trivia Nights, Trunk or Treat, Light Up the Town Holiday Light Parade and Tree Lighting, Magic Mailbox AND SO MUCH MORE!
Visit our website at growingwithbristol.com to learn more!