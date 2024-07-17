July 17, 2024 lake test results: Eight locations remain under closures, cautions

All eight locations identified as having elevated E.coli levels earlier this week remain under swim closures or cautions after resampling by Kenosha County Public Health Tuesday continued to show elevated E.coli levels there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

Results from Tuesday that continued closures or cautions were:

Old Settlers County Park beach: 1414 E.coli/100 mL – closed.

Center Lake: 345 E.coli/100 mL – caution.

Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach: 548 E.coli/100 mL – caution.

Paddock Hooker Lakes Association diving board: >2419 E.coli/100 mL – closed.

Shangri-La 220th: 299 E.coli/100 mL – caution

Lance Park on Lake Mary in Twin Lakes: 260 E.coli/100 mL – caution.

Camp Lake: 921 E.coli/100 mL – caution.

DeWitt Park beach on Silver Lake: 345 E.coli/100 mL – caution.

Above locations were scheduled to be resampled Wednesday.