July 16, 2024 lake test results: Eight locations under swim caution

Eight sites in Western Kenosha County are under swim cautions after testing on Monday by Kenosha County Public Health showed elevated E.coli levels there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The results from Tuesday that prompted the closures are :

The above sites were scheduled to be resampled Tuesday.

Kenosha County Public Health test results (except where noted) from Monday were:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 108 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park 727 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 387 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 517 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 727 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 41 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 179 E.coli/100mL.

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 397 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 102 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 166 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 248 E.coli/100mL; PHLA diving board 248 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake 11 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 687 E.coli/100mL.

Randall (reported by The District of Powers Lake ) — Powers Lake Beach 38.6 E.coli/100mL.