How much rain did we get?

Man, it sure has seemed to rain a lot over the last 48 hours .

But how much is a lot?

In Paddock Lake, the village measured 3 plus inches of rain in 90 minutes overnight Monday-Tuesday and 5.4 inches of rain over the last 48 hours, said village administrator Tim Popanda

The Wisconet weather station at the Kenosha County Center in Bristol reported 3.63 inches of rain from Saturday through about 4 p.m., Tuesday.

The impact of that 5.4 inches in Paddock Lake caused a significant increase in lake level, work by staff to successfully prevent flooding of basements sewer backup and keeping the waste water treatment plant operating correctly despite a nearly 400 percent increase in flow, Popanda said.