The Wilmot Union High School District board is scheduled to meet Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the school library.

Agenda items include:

Standards-Based Grades Report

Retiree Health Insurance

Administrator Contract Amendments

Closed session for: Considering specific applications of probation or parole or considering strategy for crime detection or prevention. Wisconsin Statute 19.85(1)(d) — 2024-2025 Emergency Plans; Individual Employees Compensation; District Administrator Evaluation.

The full agenda is available here.