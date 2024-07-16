A word from our sponsors: Hospice Alliance hosts the inaugural Root River Poker Run on July 20

Note: The following is a paid announcement from Hospice Alliance. — DH

Join us by land or sea as Hospice Alliance hosts the inaugural Root River Poker Run on Saturday, July 20. Walk, run, drive, kayak, canoe or dinghy to stops along the lakefront to draw your poker card and receive a stamp. Collect all seven stamps and return to the Riverside Marina Clubhouse by 4:30 pm to turn your card in to the Poker Judges. Stick around after for food, music, raffle prizes, and the award ceremony beginning at 5 pm. Prizes for 1st, and 2nd best poker hand, and a prize for the worst hand will be awarded.

Stops: Reefpoint Anchor Away Ship Store, Reefpoint Brew House, Corner House Tiki Bar, Andiamo Boat, Gaslight Party Docks, Chartroom Restaurant Docks, and Harbor Lite Yacht Club. Rules: Start at 2 pm and finish no later than 4 pm. Visit the stops in ANY order. When you arrive at the stop be ready to draw your card. Bring your stamped poker card(s) to the Riverside Marina Clubhouse by 4:30 pm. Food, music, raffle prizes, and award ceremony to begin at 5 pm.

Registration information can be found online at www.hospicealliance.org/pokerrun. Pre-registration is requested but not required. Pre-register by July 12 to receive the discounted registration fee of $25; there will be a $30 registration fee after July 12 and to register the day of the event. Day-of registration will occur from 1 – 2 pm at the Riverside Marina Clubhouse. Registration includes a poker card and an afterparty meal for one attendee. Extra poker cards

are available for $10 each. All proceeds help support Hospice Alliance’s mission to ‘add life to days’ and continue providing exceptional care and supportive services to all, regardless of ability to pay. For questions or help getting registered, call our office at 262.652.4400.

Hospice Alliance, the #1 provider of hospice care in Southeastern Wisconsin, is committed to offering compassionate physical, emotional, and spiritual care and educating our patients, those who support them, and the communities we serve. Personalized care for patients and families who are facing life-limiting illnesses is available in the patient’s or loved one’s private homes, assisted living and skilled nursing facilities, and in the Hospice Alliance House located in

Kenosha. Hospice Alliance is your compassionate, community non-profit hospice, incorporated in 1981. For more information, call 262-652-4400 or visit www.hospicealliance.org.