Tornado watch issued

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for an area that includes Kenosha County.

The watch is set to be in effect until 1 a.m., Tuesday.

The NWS says tornado watches are issued when “conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes in and close to the watch area. Their size can vary depending on the weather situation. They are usually issued for a duration of 4 to 8 hours. They normally are issued well in advance of the actual occurrence of severe weather. During the watch, people should review tornado safety rules and be prepared to move a place of safety if threatening weather approaches.”