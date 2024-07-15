A word from our sponsors: Westosha Head Start is Now Enrolling for the 2024-2025 School Year

Note: The following is a paid announcement from Westosha Head Start — DH
Westosha Head Start, located in WIlmot, is a no-cost preschool program serving eligible children ages 3 through 5, as well as their families in the Western Kenosha County area. The Head Start Program provides a comprehensive preschool education that focuses on school readiness skills in all developmental areas including social/emotional, physical, communication, and problem solving ensuring children will have all the necessary skills and abilities required for their transition into kindergarten.
“Our developmentally appropriate programming provides hands-on, play-based experiences, concentrating on the whole child. Head Start helps children get ready to succeed in school and life,” says Jennifer Geissman, Education Specialist at Westosha Head Start. High-quality learning experiences, tailored to each child’s current needs and abilities, are provided by our DPI licensed teachers, and provided with our individualized and culturally appropriate programming are nutritious meals and snacks and all school supplies. Since your child does not have to be potty trained to attend, teachers work closely with families to develop strategies to help their child become potty-trained.
Westosha Head Start goes beyond the classroom, and works alongside each family, offering medical, dental, and mental health services, as well as family-oriented events, “We welcome all families to be involved in promoting their child’s development and family well being. Parental involvement is a big part of making our programming successful,” says Ann Beam, Center Manager/Family Advocate.
Families interested in more information about Westosha Head Start program are welcome to contact Ann Beam at (262) 862-6168.