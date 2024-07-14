Severe thunderstorm watch issued

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for an area of Wisconsin including Kenosha County.

The watch is set to be in effect until 1 a.m., Monday. Damaging winds and large hail are he primary hazards with this storm.

Says NWS: “A severe thunderstorm watch is issued by the National Weather Service when conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. A severe thunderstorm by definition is a thunderstorm that produces one inch hail or larger in diameter and/or winds equal or exceed 58 miles an hour. The size of the watch can vary depending on the weather situation. They are usually issued for a duration of 4 to 8 hours. They are normally issued well in advance of the actual occurrence of severe weather. During the watch, people should review severe thunderstorm safety rules and be prepared to move a place of safety if threatening weather approaches.”

Other counties included in the watch include Racine Walworth and Milwaukee in Wisconsin. Parts of Illinois and Indiana are also included in the watch area.