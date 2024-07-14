2024 Bristol Progress Days parade coverage (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

Bristol Progress Days held its annual parade Sunday afternoon.

It rained in the morning, but was clear and dry — but warm– by parade time.

The parade starts in central Bristol just west of Highway 45. It crosses the highway and then works its way past Village Hall and the fire station and south to Hansen Park, where the rest of the three-day festival’s activities take place.

Fire equipment from Bristol Fire and Rescue and other area departments, local government officials and candidates, marching bands and floats from organizations and businesses participated, most throwing lots of the candy that is part of the parade’s reputation.

Here is some video of the bands in the parade, the Westosha Central High School Marchinf Falcons and the The Rambler band from Kenosha:

Here are some more photos from the parade: