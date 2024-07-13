Heat advisory issued

A heat advisory has been issued for an area including Wisconsin including Kenosha County.

The advisory is set to be in effect from 2 to 7 p.m., Sunday.

Heat index values up to 100 are expected, the advisory text says.

Other counties in the advisory are Rock, Milwaukee, Racine, and Walworth counties.

The NWS advises:

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

The latest, local NWS forecast calls for a high temp here on Sunday of 91, with a 40 percent chance of rain or a rain or perhaps a thunderstorm through the morning, pausing during the afternoon, and then resuming in the evening