Margaret Gillmore is 2024 Miss Bristol

The 2024 Miss Bristol contestants (from left): Leslie Herrera, Amanda Gosuch, Margaret Gillmore and Isabella Hannaman.

Margaret Gillmore was named 2024 Miss Bristol at the Bristol Progress Days banquet Friday evening at the Parkway Chateau.

Gillmore was one of four contestants in this year’s contest, which is an annual part of the Bristol Progress Days community festival.

Gillmore is a Class of 2024 graduate of Westosha Central High School. She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point this fall with the goal of becoming a teacher and high school wrestling coach. Gillmore was a three-sport athlete at Westosha Central and a four-year letterman, competing in cross country, track and wrestling (which she demonstrated as part of the talent portion of the program Friday). At Central, she tutored other students and was a freshman and peer mentor. Gillmore was a member of the Bristol Challenge 4-H Club, serving as president and club photographer. She also has been a volunteer for Marleigh’s Ministry and the annual live nativity at her family’s Oakvue Farm. Her parents are Matthew and Jill Gillmore.

The other contestants this year were: Leslie Herrera (first runner-up), Amanda Gosuch (second runner-up) and Isabella Hannaman (third runner-up).