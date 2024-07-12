July 12 lake test results: Lance Park swim caution lifted; Old Settlers County Park swim caution in effect for the weekend

A swim caution at Lance Park on Lake Mary in Twin Lakes has been lifted and a swim caution at Old Settlers County Park on Paddock Lake will remain in place for the weekend after resampling by Kenosha County Public Health Thursday.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The Thursday result that allowed the lifting of the caution at Lance Park was 187 E.coli/100 mL.

The Thursday result that kept the caution in place at Old Settlers County Park was 261 E.coli/100 mL.