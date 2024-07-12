Gwen Tonyan, Gavin Goyke named 2024 Bristol Junior Outstanding Citizens

Gavin Goyke and Gwen Tonyan

Gwen Tonyan and Gavin Goyke were named the 2024 Bristol Junior Outstanding Citizens at the Progress Days banquet Friday at the Parkway Chateau.

Each year a girl and a boy are named outstanding citizens as part of the three-day Bristol Progress Days community festival.

In her introduction at the banquet, Gwen was praised for always working for good grades and being willing to help teachers, staff and other students. She is a member of the Bristol Strivers 4-H Club, where she is involved with archery, arts and crafts and Ukrainian eggs. She was awarded a gold clover award for all her community service and volunteering this past year. She also plays o a Bristol Recreation Softball team.

In his introduction at the banquet, Gavin was praised for maintaining a 3.5 GPA. He is a member of the school’s production team and robotics club. He is a member of the school band and has earned many solo and ensemble festival awards. On the production team, he spent 150 hours of support, including training new techies in pro audio, lighting and videography. He was awarded the Silver Feather, given by high school techies, and the Legacy award for exceeding 450 hours of service.