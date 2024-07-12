Dennis and Linda Volling named 2024 Bristol Outstanding Citizens

Dennis and Linda Volling

Dennis and Linda Volling were named the 2024 Bristol Outstanding Citizens at the Bristol Progress Days banquet Friday night at the Parkway Chateau.

Naming of the outstanding citizens is a feature of the banquet, which kicks off the annual three-day community festival. Each year one man and one woman from Bristol are selected for the honor.

The Vollings were selected for being pillars of the Bristol community for almost 45 years, their introduction at the banquet said. Their involvement included the Bistol Fire Department, Bristol Grade School, Bristol Historical Society and Home and Community Education.

The couple are currently members of Daybreak Church, where they are active with Bible study, youth group and serving younger families.