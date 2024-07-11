July 11, 2024 lake test results: Swim closure at Center Lake & swim caution at Paddock Hooker Lakes Association removed

A swim closure at Center Lake and a swim caution at Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach have been lifted after resampling Wednesday by Kenosha County Public Health showed E.coli levels within acceptable range at those locations.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

Results from Wednesday resampling that led to the lifting of the closure and cautions were:

PHLA – 131 E.coli/100 mL

Center Lake – 219 E.coli/100 mL

Old Settlers County Park on Paddock Lake and Lance Park on Lake Mary in Twin Lakes, under swim cautions from testing earlier in the week, were scheduled to be resampled Thursday.

New sampling results announced Thursday were:

Rock Lake – 25 E.coli/100mL mL.

Powers Lake beach (reported by District of Powers Lake) — 7.4 E.coli/100