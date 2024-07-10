July 10, 2024 lake test results: Paddock Hooker Lakes Association Beach & Center Lake closed to swimming; Old Settler Park beach and Lance Park under swim cautions

Paddock Hooker Lakes Association Beach and Center Lake are closed to swimming and Old Settlers County Park on Paddock Lake and Lance Park on Lake Mary in Twin Lakes are under swim cautions after testing Tuesday by Kenosha County Public Health showed elevated E.coli levels there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The results that prompted the closures and cautions were:

Center Lake – 1046 E.coli/100 mL.

PHLA – >2419 E.coli/100 mL.

Old Settlers County Park – 308 E.coli/100 mL

Lance Park – 435 E.coli/100 mL –

These locations are scheduled to be sampled Wednesday. Rock Lake is scheduled for its first sampling of the week on Wednesday as well.

Kenosha County Public Health test results (except where noted) from Tuesday were:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 11 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park 18 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 73E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 1046 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 84 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 9 E.coli/100 mL

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 308 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 126 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 22 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach >2419 E.coli/100mL; PHLA Diving Board 31 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake 11 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 435 E.coli/100mL.