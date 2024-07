The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Wednesday at Village Hall (municipal building) starting at 6 p.m.

Formal action is not taken at committee of the whole meetings, which are for discussion of issues.

Agenda items include:

Communication towers lease renewal.

2023 Financial Position Audit.

Water main replacement pay request 1.

WisDot road salt contract.

The full agenda is available here.