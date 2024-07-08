Units responding to crash in Camp Lake

Jul 8th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

At about 3:15 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a crash in the 9600 block of Camp Lake Road in Camp Lake.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as a single vehicle crash with injuries being reported.

