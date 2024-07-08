Agenda: Wheatland Town Board meeting July 8, 2024

The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in New Munster.

Agenda items include:

Recommendation from the Planning Board to forward this request to affirmatively move it to the Wheatland Town Board: M & W PROPERTIES LLC, 8020 328th Ave., Burlington, WI 53105 (Owner), Woodrow Edgell, 8020 328th Ave.,

Burlington, WI 53105 (Agent) requesting a conditional use permit to allow an expansion of an existing construction

contractor’s warehouse in the B-5 Wholesale Trade and Warehousing Dist. on Tax Parcel #95-4-119-014-0101 located in the SE 1⁄4 of Section 1, T1N, R19E, Town of Wheatland.

Burlington, WI 53105 (Agent) requesting a conditional use permit to allow an expansion of an existing construction contractor’s warehouse in the B-5 Wholesale Trade and Warehousing Dist. on Tax Parcel #95-4-119-014-0101 located in the SE 1⁄4 of Section 1, T1N, R19E, Town of Wheatland. Ordinance 2024-05 An Ordinance to repeal and recreate section 1.60 of the code of ordinances of the Town of Wheatland relating to appointed officials in the Position of Town Clerk and Town Treasurer. (Second reading).

The full agenda is available here.