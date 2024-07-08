Agenda: Bristol Village Board meeting July 8, 2024

The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall.

Agenda items include:

Discuss and consider for approval the request of Joann Rubio 13830 58th Street North #410, Clearwater, FL 33760 (Applicant), Bristol 130th & 50 LLC 4011 80th Street, Kenosha, WI 53142 (Owner) and LEO@Bristol LLC, Advenir Development LLC, 17501 Biscayne Boulevard #300, Aventura, FL 33160 (Developer) for a Certified Survey Map on tax parcel #37-4-121-122-0334 PT NW 1/ 4 & SW 1/ 4 SEC 12 TR 21, 37-4-121-111-0400 PT NE¼ SEC 11 T 1 R 21, and a portion of 37-4-121-122-0200 PT ofW 120 acres of NW¼ SEC 12 Town 1 Range 21 Village of Bristol, Kenosha County, Wisconsin. For informational purposes this property is located at the dead end of 130th Avenue, 2400 feet south of the intersection of 75th Street, Bristol.

Discuss and consider for approval the request of Joann Rubio 13830 58th Street North #410, Clearwater, FL 33760 (Applicant), Bristol !30th & 50 LLC 4011 80th Street, Kenosha, WI 53142 (Owner) and LEO@Bristol LLC, Advenir Development LLC, 17501 Biscayne Boulevard #300, Aventura, FL 33160 (Developer) for a Site Plan Review on tax parcel #37-4-121-122-0334 PT NW 114 & SW 1/ 4 SEC 12 TR 21, 37-4-121-111-0400 PT NE¼ SEC 11 T 1 R 21, and a portion of37-4-121-122-0200 PT ofW 120 acres of NW¼ SEC 12 Town 1 Range 21, Village of Bristol, Kenosha County, Wisconsin. For informational purposes this property is located at the dead end of 130th Avenue, 2400 feet south of the intersection of 75th Street, Bristol.

The full agenda is available here.