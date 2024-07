At about 8:20 p.m., Wheatland Vol. Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding for a crash in the 36800 block of Highway 50 in Wheatland.

Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved. Injuries being reported.

UPDATE 8:25 p.m. — Fire-rescue command requests mutual aid from Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue with an ambulance.

UPDATE 8:29 p.m. — Fire unit on scene reports to dispatch that vehicles are in northwest corner of the intersection, off the road and showing heavy damage.