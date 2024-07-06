2024 Twin Lakes Chamber & Business Assoc. Libertyfest Parade coverage (PHOTOS)

The Twin Lakes Chamber & Business Association hosted its annual Libertyfest Parade Saturday morning.

The parade stepped off from St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, traveled south down Lake Avenue and turned right at Main Street ending at Lance Park.

Local police and fire departments, businesses, organizations and others were represented in the parade.

Libertyfest will continue after 4 p.m. in Lance Park with food and beer, DJ music, an Aquanuts ski show at 7:30 p.m. and conclude with fireworks over Lake Mary at dusk.

Here are some more photos from the parade: